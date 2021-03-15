Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Tuesday, March 16

The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org

Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 South Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

Wednesday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Irish stew/potato soup feed sponsored by Piere/Fort Pierre Lions Club, at the American Legion Cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Proceeds to help under-priviledges with eye exams and glasses. Curbside take-out available. 4:30-6:30 p.m. $10/adult, $5 for children 10 and under.

Pierre St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Sponsored by Central S.D. Irish Club and Pierre/Fort Pierre Lions Club. Start at GMMS parking lot, end at American Legion. 5:15-6:00 p.m. For more information, call Mark at 295-0969 or Kevin at 223-2070. FREE

River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

Thursday, March 18

Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827

Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.

Vegetable gardening at East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center. Learn how to get ready for the Spring 2021 growing season. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Website https://www.facebook.com/events/1085711895268135. Free.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com..

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

