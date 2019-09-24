Wednesday, September 25
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
Teams 2.0: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to noon. Contact Jamie Seiner at 224-7361 for more information.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group, noon. Closed meeting.
The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.
Master Networks- Pierre Chapter: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free.
Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176 for more information.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge Meeting: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.
Thursday, September 26
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre,
7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m.
Harps & Chords: Harp and vocal concert, Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Pierre Concert Series. $50 membership ticket required (includes four concerts.)
Friday, September 27
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, September 28
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers:109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m., closed meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.
Call 494-2003 for details.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, September 29
SD Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony: Capitol Lake, Pierre, 2 p.m.
