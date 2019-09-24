Wednesday, September 25

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.

Teams 2.0: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to noon. Contact Jamie Seiner at 224-7361 for more information.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group, noon. Closed meeting.

The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, noon.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

Master Networks- Pierre Chapter: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free.

Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176 for more information.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Moose Lodge Meeting: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 26

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre,

7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m.

Harps & Chords: Harp and vocal concert, Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Pierre Concert Series. $50 membership ticket required (includes four concerts.)

Friday, September 27

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers:109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m., closed meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.

Call 494-2003 for details.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 29

SD Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony: Capitol Lake, Pierre, 2 p.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments