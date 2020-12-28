Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, December 29
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, December 30
GX Night at Pierre Armory 3440 E. Hwy. 34, for ages 16-19, 6 p.m. S.D. National Guard vehicle display / night vision goggles / gas masks / weapons display / food. Preregister by Dec. 28 605-377-8788 or 605-431-7261. Free.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, December 31
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Friday, January 1
Every day in January, self-guided Bald Eagle walk-in-the-park beginning at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area welcome center, with stops along asphalt trail and road surfaces. Includes stations where you may see and get information on Bald Eagles. Maximum trail distance is two miles. Park entry fee is required.
