COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Agricultural producers and private landowners have until February 12 to sign up. The competitive, USDA Farm Service Agency program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation. Contact: Taylor Paye — FSA, 605-352-1161, Taylor.paye@usda.gov
Apply online before March 1 for S.D. Arts Council’s Artists in Schools and Communities residency program. It gives matching grants to schools and other nonprofit organizations for artists in residence. Adults and children learn about fine arts. Grantees choose their artist from a roster of professionals. Information at www.artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc/meetartist.aspx and www.artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc, Contact Rebecca Cruse at Rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us
Thursday, February 11
Parent/Teacher Conferences at all Pierre District Schools, H.S. and GMMS 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., elementary schools 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Saturday, February 13
Oahe Capitals Hockey Team fundraiser pancake feed, at the Fieldhouse Sports & Spirits, Eastgate Avenue, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11: a.m. Prices: Adults — $5, Children (5-12) — $3, kids under 5 eat free.
Love is in the Air Vendor Show at Northridge Plaza. Sat. 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Sunday noon — 5 p.m. Approximately 30 different vendors.
Sunday, February 14
Monday, February 15
Gettysburg Community Blood Drive at Grace Bible Church 310 South Broadway in Gettysburg, sponsored by Student Council / NHS, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., coordinator Kim Goebel, call 605-765-2436.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
S.D. Army National Guard is sponsoring a Call of Duty: video Gunfight Tournament (could qualify for national team) and military displays, snacks, and prizes at the Pierre Armory, starting at 1 p.m. For 16-year-olds through 35. Information flyers at T.F. Riggs High School. If possible, pre-register, 605-773-3449.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
