COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Apply online before March 1 for S.D. Arts Council’s Artists in Schools and Communities residency program. It gives matching grants to schools and other nonprofit organizations for artists in residence. Adults and children learn about fine arts. Grantees choose their artist from a roster of professionals. Information at www.artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc/meetartist.aspx and www.artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc, Contact Rebecca Cruse at Rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us
Tuesday, February 16
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Gettysburg Community Blood Drive at Grace Bible Church 310 South Broadway in Gettysburg, sponsored by Student Council / NHS, 7:30 a.m. — 11 a.m. coordinator Kim Goebel , call 605-765-2436
Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Blood Drive at 801 E. Sioux in Pierre (in the Old Cafeteria), 9:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m., coordinator Jerrie Gosch , call 605-224-3139
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 South Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.
Short Grass Arts Council presents KC Hughes, on Facebook page from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Livestream interview with KC Hughes about the creation and release of his band’s second album, followed by an acoustic performance of songs from his new album, Memories. http://www.facebook.com/shortgrassarts, free. Contact Katie at kdwyermusic@gmail.com
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477. Delayed to TUESDAY because of Presidents Day.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive. Delayed to TUESDAY because of Presidents Day.
SDSU Extension hosts 6-week program Money Talk for Women, become more confident in financial decisions and improve long-term financial security. Financial basics, insurance, investing, retirement and planning for future life events. Concludes March 5. Complete assignments online, and meet once a week virtually with group and facilitator. Live online sessions are Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, 23, and March 2, 6:30-8pm CST. Fee of $50 (scholarships are available) includes book “Money Talk: A Financial Guide for Women.” For information / register, visit SDSU Extension event site.
Wednesday, February 17
T.F. Riggs High School Instrumental Small Group Contest. Open to the public; performance room capacity and masks required. Separate performances from 9 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. “Usually this contest takes place in Chamberlain for instrumental and Kimball for vocal. This year we do it virtually within our region. Mr. Bauck and I believe in the importance of live performance and live judging, and our administration approved for us to hire judges and have our own local “contest” for soloists and groups under 14 in size. Students earn a rating (Superior, Excellent, Good, Poor, Unsatisfactory) from the judges based on the students’ performance,” said Instrumental Instructor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen.
Vitalant blood services holding a blood drive at the Capitol Lake Visitor Center in Pierre, from 9:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. For information or to make an appointment, call Pat Wellner at 605-222-7447.
Engineering Society Blood Drive at State Capitol Visitors Center 650 East Capitol Ave. in Pierre, sponsored by Engineering Society, 9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., coordinator Pat Wellner, call 605-222-7447
Feeding South Dakota needs volunteers to assemble boxes for food distribution. Website feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer, click on “Join the Fight Against Hunger” and choose the Pierre location. Need people 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. all weekdays. The warehouse is at 20562 Grace Avenue, south of highway 14, just east of Truck Stop and Titan Machinery.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
