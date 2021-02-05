COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Agricultural producers and private landowners have until Feb. 12 to sign up. The competitive, USDA Farm Service Agency program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation. Contact: Taylor Paye — FSA, 605-352-1161, Taylor.paye@usda.gov.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Pierre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8’S 2nd annual Vendor Show & Fundraiser, to benefit the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace — Pierre Chapter’s “no kids sleep on the floor in our community” program. This program builds beds and donates them to children in the Pierre/Fort Pierre Community. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 714 North Grand, Pierre.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Free take-to-make star quilt ornament at Cultural Heritage Center. Pick up the kit and free ice cream, from 1-3 p.m. Call 605-773-3458.
Monday, Feb. 8
Parent/Teacher Conferences at T.F. Riggs High School and Georgia Morse Middle School, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the second Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club No. 1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
SDSU Extension hosts 6-week program Money Talk for Women, become more confident in financial decisions and improve long-term financial security. Financial basics, insurance, investing, retirement and planning for future life events. Concludes March 5. Complete assignments online, and meet once a week virtually with group and facilitator. Live online sessions are Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, 23, and March 2, 6:30-8 p.m. CST. Fee of $50 (scholarships are available) includes book “Money Talk: A Financial Guide for Women.” For information or to register, visit SDSU Extension event site.
Parent/Teacher Conferences at Pierre District Elementary Schools, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
History and Heritage Book Club, 7 p.m. Zoom Web Conferencing. Author Craig Volk showcases the women who guided their families through adversity in “Dust Bowl Book of Days, 1932.” Based on Great Depression-era diaries of his grandmother and an unpublished memoir of his mother. All welcome to participate via Zoom. Call Kim Hunt at 605-773-6001 or email kim.hunt@state.sd.us to receive sign-on instructions. Book sold in the Heritage Store at the Cultural Heritage Center.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
