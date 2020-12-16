Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
Through Dec 26. Christmas at the Capitol. Daily, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., S.D. Capitol. Contact: FB@ChristmasAtTheCapitol.
Through Dec 27 Light up the Pierre and Fort Pierre Area — annual community holiday light competition. chamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Vote for your favorite display by visiting www.pierre.org. A map of light displays (6-9 p.m.) will be on pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber. Free. Winners in four categories get $100.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, December 17
Understanding Me. 6-8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. For more information: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. FREE
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Community Banquet — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Breastfeeding class, 6-8 p.m. Virtual — Zoom. For more information: Dawn Tassler, 605-280-1968, gut1@dakota2k.net, http://www.growinguptogether.org. $10.00 and scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required.
CPR Training. 6-9 p.m.. The Right Turn Office. For more information: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $30 for state childcare professionals & $60 Non-state childcare professionals.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m. 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Combo A of the T.F. Riggs High School Band performs at Capitol building, 5 p.m.
Ice Fishing Seminar with an Ice Fishing Pro (Facebook Live). Runnings Facebook Page (@myrunnings). 7-8 p.m. Ask questions and register for prizes. Free.
Friday, December 18
Children’s Holiday Cookie Giveaway. Lee Real Estate, Becki Potrzeba State Farm & Kari Bauman State Farm are giving away Holiday Cookie decorating kits. First come first serve; noon to 5 p.m. while supplies last. Share your creation on social media tagging our businesses. https://www.facebook.com/LeeRealEstatePierre. Free.
Saturday, December 19
Winter Wonderland Vendor Event — Vendor Expo at Northridge Plaza — get all your last minute shopping done without ever having to leave town. Rediscover a great local shopping experience at Northridge Plaza in Pierre. Noon to midnight. https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping
Meet Santa’s Reindeer. Outdoor event — dress for the weather. Social distance when possible. Noon to 4 p.m. at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD HWY 34, Pierre. Contact: 605-224-7361, email contactchamber@pierre.org. Free. The Chamber of Commerce will also be drawing for the ‘Dashing to the Dough’ winners; need not to be present to win.
