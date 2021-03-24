Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
The Pierre Elk’s Lodge sponsored 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt held on the S.D. Governor’s Residence lawn on April 4, at 1 p.m. “It has been my pleasure to serve as chairman of the Elks Easter Egg Hunt for 30-plus years. This event is the oldest and largest family event in the state of S.D., with 1,500 children ages up to 12 years participating each year,” said Steven Wegman. To volunteer to help stuff eggs before the event, or help on Easter morning, call Wegman at 605-295-1221.
Thursday, March 25
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Musician Marty Rotella at Lenten Conference “Rosary for the unborn,” followed by music and teachings, nightly through March 29. Starts each evening at 6:30 (March 26 at 3:30 p.m. as the Stations of the Cross will be at 7 p.m.). At Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pierre. “Rosary for the unborn” also prayed March 30-31 at 6:00 p.m. in the church.
Friday, March 26
Shop Where I Live E-Commerce Best Practices webinar. Every final Friday of each month. Learn best practices related to selling online. 2:00-2:30 p.m. — 15 minute lesson on specific aspects, then 15 minutes Q&A. This webinar — how to communicate with customers through the platform, and how to add tracking numbers. Website https://www.shopwhereilive.com/webinars/ Free.
Fish fry fundraisers. The Izaak Walton League Sunshine Chapter in Pierre, 1200 Izaak Walton Drive, invites you to their drive-through fish frys every Friday through Lent (to April 2), 5-7 p.m.
Fried fish, hot side, cole-slaw & dinner roll. Drive up service only. $10 suggested donation. Proceeds support Sunshine Chapter projects.
Saturday, March 27
Hoppy Easter Vendor Event at Northridge Plaza (1615 N. Harrison). 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Vendors contact Carrie at 280-8336 to sign up.
Say Yes to the Dance. Join Capital Area United Way at Northridge Plaza (1615 N Harrison Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Shop lightly used formal wear for the upcoming Prom season. Free admission.
Hiring Day event for the Pierre Trappers office. The Pierre Trappers are now hiring Game Day staff. Applications are online at pierretrappers.com. Click on the ‘Front Office’ tab, and submit completed applications to Kelcy@Pierretrappers.com by March 26, or come to the Hiring Day event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Charles building, 207 E. Capitol Ave. Website: http://www.pierretrappers.com; Email: kelcy@pierretrappers.com
Sunday, March 28
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Pierre Recreation Department and Oahe Family YMCA. For 3-12 year olds. 6 years and under must be accompanied by an adult in the water. At Pierre Aquatic Center 900 E. Church St. Free to YMCA members, guest fee for non-members. 12:15-12:30 p.m. Contact: Mindy Cheap recreation superintendent 605-773-7445.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
