Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Tuesday, March 9

Pierre Lutheran Memorial blood drive, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor in Pierre. Coordinated by Joyce Tipton, 605-280-4978. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

Wednesday, March 10

River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

Thursday, March 11

Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.

Friday, March 12

Ribbon cutting and open house for Rustic River Boutique & Decor at their new location of 840 N. Garfield, Suite 105 (formerly at 104 S. Pierre St.). 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Pierre Senior Center’s annual liver & onion and meatball dinner fundraiser. 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Adults — $10, children ages 10 and under — $5.00. Tickets in advance from a Senior Center member or at the office between 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Limited tickets available at the door.

