COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Every day in January, self-guided Bald Eagle walk-in-the-park beginning at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area welcome center, with stops along asphalt trail and road surfaces. Includes stations where you may see and get information on Bald Eagles. Maximum trail distance is two miles. Park entry fee is required.
1,500 LIGHTS. First United Methodist Church’s display of 1,500 lights near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and W. Capitol Avenue. Each light represents the life of a South Dakota person loved and now gone because of COVID. Display planned to be lit for a week.
Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Agricultural producers and private landowners have until February 12 to sign up. The competitive, USDA Farm Service Agency program provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation. Contact: Taylor Paye — FSA, 605-352-1161, Taylor.paye@usda.gov.
Saturday, January 9
Sleep In Heavenly Peace public build day. 9 a.m. to noon at Fine Bass Finishes and Pierre Closets workshop. Volunteer to build beds to be given to children who don’t have one. Contact: Facebook: @SHPPierre, http://https://www.shpbeds.org/chapter/sd-pierre, brian.lueking@shpbeds.org.
Take-to-Make a clothespin snowman from Cultural Heritage Center. Pick up project packages from 10-11:30 a.m. CST. https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Free.
The Right Turn’s Childcare Education Saturday Blitz. Science in Childcare — learn how to use science in everyday lesson plans. Calming Down and Cooling Off — learn strategies to help children learn to calm, sooth, and gain self-control. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Right Turn classroom. To register: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $5 per class.
Monday, January 11
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the second Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club No. 1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting. Second Monday of each month, 6:15-8:45 p.m. Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre. For more information: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773.
Tuesday, January 12
96th South Dakota Legislative Session opens in the Capitol in Pierre. Senate and House each meet at noon. Joint session for State of State Address at 1 p.m. Then Joint Committee on Appropriations at 3 p.m.
The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Think Your FOOD. Learn how to teach children to make healthy choices. 6-8 p.m. online with The Right Turn, To register call 773-4755 or email kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.