Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, December 26
Last day of 2020 Christmas at the Capitol. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., S.D. Capitol. Contact: FB@ChristmasAtTheCapitol.
Sunday, December 27
Last day of Light up the Pierre and Fort Pierre Area — annual community holiday light competition. Go to chamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Vote for your favorite display by visiting www.pierre.org. A map of light displays (6-9 p.m.) will be on pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber. Free. Winners in four categories get $100.
Monday, December 28
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the second Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club No. 1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
The Right Turn hosting next session of “Bring Your ‘A’ Game.” Focuses on soft skills in the workplace: helps employees understand the benefits of work ethic; learn about the top seven soft skills employers desire. Assistance with transportation and daycare expenses. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21 at The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave. Pierre. Call 605-773-4755 or email kbly@midconetwork.com.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Early Childhood Training — Period of PURPLE Crying. Learn about the PURPLE Cry period in young infants. 6-7 p.m. To register call The Right Turn at 605-773-4755 or email kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.
Tuesday, December 29
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, December 30
GX Night at Pierre Armory 3440 E. Hwy. 34, for ages 16-19, 6 p.m. S.D. National Guard vehicle display / night vision goggles / gas masks / weapons display / food. Preregister by Dec. 28 605-377-8788 or 605-431-7261. Free.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
