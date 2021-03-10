Community members may safely shred their no-longer-needed sensitive documents free of charge on Tuesday, April 27.
According to their release, First Dakota National Bank, at 322 South Coteau Street in Pierre is offering this service to individuals and other local businesses from noon to 2 p.m.
Such documents could contain sensitive information such as an individual’s signature, account number, social security number, or medical and legal information.
Individuals and businesses should first check with their tax or financial advisors on how long to keep documents, in case of audit. Have your documents prepared ahead of time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.