Community members may safely shred their no-longer-needed sensitive documents free of charge on Tuesday, April 27.

According to their release, First Dakota National Bank, at 322 South Coteau Street in Pierre is offering this service to individuals and other local businesses from noon to 2 p.m.

Such documents could contain sensitive information such as an individual’s signature, account number, social security number, or medical and legal information.

Individuals and businesses should first check with their tax or financial advisors on how long to keep documents, in case of audit. Have your documents prepared ahead of time.

