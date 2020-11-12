Informational Open House on Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge Replacement Project

The public is invited to the kick-off open house event for the beginning of construction of the new bridge across the Missouri River between Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Thursday, Nov. 19, the South Dakota Department of Transportation, Jensen Construction Co., and Project Solutions Inc. will officially introduce the Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge.
The meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. in the Capitol Lake Visitors Center, 500 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, (the building west of Capitol Lake). It will be livestreamed and available for viewing afterward on the SDDOT Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/southdakotadot.
A 2016 study done by the SDDOT concluded the John C. Waldron bridge built in 1962 has reached the end of its useful life, and needs to be replaced. The current structure carries U.S. Highways 14 and 83, along with S.D. Highway 34. The structure is a crossing point over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre.
At the open house, details will be shared giving an overview of the project, its phases, and give the public a glimpse of what it will look like. Information will include local impact, timelines, and bridge statistics. Information packets will be handed out and available online.
Due to social distancing, live attendance is limited to 60 members of the public on a first-come basis. Questions will be taken at the meeting and in the comment section on Facebook.
