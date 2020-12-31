Justin Cronin, Gettysburg, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, obtain chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $236.50 costs.
Joseph Clark, Coxs Creek, Kentucky, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Skylir Skipper, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, period lamps not lighted, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Michael Molseed, Pierre, wanton waste of game, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alec Daniel, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Donald Dee, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, 4154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trevor Roberts, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, film on front window, $133 fines, $157 costs.
Kendric Wilson, Oak Grove, Louisiana, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tawny Pearson, Hayes, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Colin Highland, Rapid City, violation stopped vehicle w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Turrill Jr., Pierre, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Carson Carlisle, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fines, $186.50 costs.
Mark Geise, Fargo, North Dakota, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Archambault, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anthony Macdonald, San Francisco, California, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.