Justin Cronin, Gettysburg, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, obtain chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $236.50 costs.

Joseph Clark, Coxs Creek, Kentucky, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Skylir Skipper, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, period lamps not lighted, $108 fines, $157 costs.

Michael Molseed, Pierre, wanton waste of game, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alec Daniel, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.

Donald Dee, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, 4154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Trevor Roberts, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, film on front window, $133 fines, $157 costs.

Kendric Wilson, Oak Grove, Louisiana, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tawny Pearson, Hayes, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Colin Highland, Rapid City, violation stopped vehicle w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Turrill Jr., Pierre, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Carson Carlisle, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fines, $186.50 costs.

Mark Geise, Fargo, North Dakota, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Archambault, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Anthony Macdonald, San Francisco, California, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

