The South Dakota State Fair in Huron, set for Sept. 3-7, will continue.
This is according to JaCee Aaseth, South Dakota Department of Agriculture.
This year, the South Dakota State Fair’s 135th, the theme is ‘Perfect Vision of Fun.’ it will showcase youth, tradition, agriculture, and South Dakota heritage.
“Planning for the Fair will look different, as we navigate challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aaseth. “The state fair has been known to be an event where youth can celebrate achievement and showcase their hard work throughout the summer. The state fair may look different but the SDDA is dedicated to creating a welcoming event where people can enjoy time with family and friends.
“We are very excited to continue our planning for the 2020 South Dakota State Fair,” said Peggy Besch, director of the fair. “Our highest priority is to ensure we are implementing measures so guests, participants, and the community can take the precautions necessary to stay healthy.”
Components of the fair may be scaled to ensure Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines are being implemented.
“South Dakota continues to set the example of getting ‘Back to Normal’ and continuing opportunities for youth in our state,” said Larry Rhoden, South Dakota Lieutenant Governor and Interim Secretary of Agriculture. “The Fair is an event that lifts our spirits. Let’s embrace the challenge, adapt as necessary, and put on the best State Fair possible.”
