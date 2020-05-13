Pierre's summer recreation is going virtual to bring region youth some new programs and some old favorites this year.
“It’s absolutely our mission to continue offering kids organized recreation opportunities in spite of COVID-19,” said Mindy Cheap, superintendent city recreation. “Our programs might look a little different this year, but they’ll give kids a chance to live, and learn, and have fun while doing it.”
New to the line-up this year are a kids cooking program, a do-it-yourself class for making toys, instruments and science projects, and a line-up of classes to keep kids active. Summer recreation mainstays like Safety Town and Trail Trekkers will also be offered remotely.
Registration for the Summer Recreation Program’s first session begins at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18. First session classes begin on Monday, June 1.
“Just like all of our first-session programs, our registration this year will be entirely online,” said Cheap.
For registration details and a complete list of program schedules, fees, and age restrictions, visit cityofpierre.org. Cheap encourages parents to check back often, as class offerings will be extended as program materials are finalized.
Plans for the second session, scheduled to begin July 6, are fluid.
“We intend to have a second session; we just don’t yet know exactly how it will look,” said Cheap. “If we’re still social distancing, you can likely expect more virtual programming. If we’re out of the woods, we’ll be back in full force.”
