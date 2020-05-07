Pierre’s T.F. Riggs High School is planning both a virtual ceremony, as well as a live and in-person roll call where students and their families can pick up their diplomas.
The virtual portion will be aired on Oahe TV and streamed at https://oahetv.com/ on Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m. It will be pre-recorded and edited so that all city ordinances and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines are followed. Oahe TV will also store footage of the ceremony in the “Watch On Demand” tab of their webpage so it can be viewed in full at a later time.
The virtual ceremony will be followed by a drive-by roll call and diploma handout in the upper parking lot at Riggs High School. School staff are planning this portion to be very festive and will have student-selected music playing the entire time. Students should have their names displayed on a sign - visible from some distance - and are encouraged to have a brightly decorated vehicle. This will also be livestreamed by Oahe TV, and DRG radio’s Dakota Cruiser will be there.
The virtual ceremony will follow past commencement programs as much as is possible.
Call of the Graduates
- Pledge of Allegiance . . . Morgan Jones, senior class president, & Phil Adam, senior class vice president
- Welcome . . . Dr. Kelly Glodt, superintendent of schools
- The Honor Song . . . Max Sevier
- Senior Octet “Things That Never Die” . . . Melinda Clements, Sarah Hancock, Sydney Morley, Morgan Reiser, Isaiah Hand, Eli Houdyshell, Will Kessler, Max Sevier
- Senior Speakers . . . Brenda Velazquez, Kylee Thorpe and Natalie Mohr, Nathan Shoup
- 2020 Class Motto . . . “COVID-19 couldn’t stop us.”
- Color . . . Green & White
- Flower . . . Cherry Blossom
Honor Roll
Presentation of Class . . . Kevin Mutchelknaus, principal; Rob Coverdale & Amy Boutchee, assistant principals
The Honor Roll will begin at 3:30 p.m. The order of the call will be conducted based upon student sign up done ahead of time. Students and families will enter the upper lot and drive up to a designated location. The graduate will be announced by Dakota Radio Group. The student will get out of the passenger side of the vehicle to receive their diploma, then have their photo taken by the professional photographer, and will then re-enter their vehicle. Later, a copy of this photograph will be given to each graduate. Each graduate will have approximately one minute to receive their diploma and have their photograph taken. The Roll Call is anticipated to take approximately three and a half hours. Staff will direct traffic and assist with the entire procession.
