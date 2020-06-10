“Tales on the River” now airing on Zoom

The Short Grass Arts Council strives to keep all forms of the arts alive and growing in the Capital City area throughout the year, but summers are especially busy as the group hosts its popular weekly series “Tales on the River” on Thursday evenings during June, July and August.
These well-attended programs feature local and regional personalities sharing stories about people, places and events that make our area unique. Ordinarily, the council partners with the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge to present the programs and a light meal. This summer, due to social distancing requirements, “Tales on the River” has gone virtual and will be airing on Zoom during June and July, with hopes of returning to live presentations at the Moose Lodge during August.
The season’s first installment was broadcast on Zoom last Thursday, June 4, with Mackenzie Pfiefle of Sioux Falls presenting “A Day in the Life of a Medical Laboratory Scientist.” The Avera scientist gave an approximately 20-25 minute presentation, followed by an open question & answer session.
Up this week is Pierre resident Julie Kueter discussing “Invading Spaces: Adventures in Stealth Decorating.” She will recount the zany experiences she has had redecorating friends’ homes, much like in the popular The Learning Channel series “Trading Spaces.”
Future presentations will include a virtual art lesson, a South Dakota sculptor, and an actor and director discussing what it’s like behind-the-scenes at Pierre Players community theatre.
Mark your calendars for Thursdays at 7 p.m. and join in the fun of a “Tales on the River” Zoom presentation. Get the link at https://www.facebook.com/shortgrassarts/.
