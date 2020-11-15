For the fourth consecutive year, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team won the Class 11AA State Championship. They did so by defeating the Brookings Bobcats 38-6 in the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Nov. 13.
Neither team could get much going early on. The Govs got momentum started late in the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz connected with senior tight end Aaron Booth on a long pass that was just a few yards away from a touchdown. Kienholz punched the ball in to give the Govs a lead that they would not relinquish. Brookings senior running back Josh Buri scored about a minute later, but the point-after attempt was blocked by Govs senior Cord Ellis.
Govs coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal there might’ve been a few butterflies early on.
“No. 60 (Parker Theobald) is a really good player, and that was a part of it,” Steele said. “He’s a tough guy to hold back, and we had a couple of holding penalties. I was proud of our guys for not getting flustered and finding ways to score in the first half.”
The second quarter saw the Govs pull away from the Bobcats. Senior tight end Regan Bollweg only caught two balls all game, but both went for touchdowns in the second quarter. Sophomore wide receiver Jack Merkwan technically caught two touchdown passes on the same possession, but the first one was called back because of a penalty.
Why did the Govs have that kind of offensive explosion? Steele said it was because they understood what the Bobcats defense was trying to do.
“They’re a pretty vanilla defense, but they bring a lot of pressure,” Steele said. “We repped that a lot this week so that we could understand where they were coming from. Lincoln did a tremendous job there of finding the receiver, going through his progressions and getting the ball out quick.”
Neither team was able to score in the third quarter. The Govs added more points in the fourth quarter. Senior kicker Carston Miller connected on a 32 yard field goal. Senior Maguire Raske put the exclamation point on the victory with a 20 yard touchdown run.
Raske has been a part of all four State Championships that the Govs have won these past few years. To him, this championship feels like the best championship he’s won.
“There’s something about starting both ways and being a senior that makes it special,” Raske said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. We’ve got a great group of guys that made this year a lot of fun.”
The Govs had 17 first downs, while the Bobcats had ten first downs. The Govs had 300 yards of total offense, with 149 yards on the ground and 151 yards through the air. On the other hand, the Bobcats had 182 yards of total offense, with 158 rushing yards and just 24 passing yards.
Raske was named the Outstanding Back of the Game. He had 164 rushing yards on 28 attempts, as well as one interception. Senior defensive lineman Preston Taylor was named Outstanding Lineman of the Game after he got three of the five Govs sacks. Kienholz was named the Joe Robbie Most Valuable Player after completing 10-of-19 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Kienholz also intercepted a Jaxon Bowes pass. A fourth Govs player, senior lineman Jayce Beastrom recovered a fumble for the third Bobcats turnover.
The Govs have 20 seniors graduating from the team. Those seniors are Zach Letellier, Carston Miller, Regan Bollweg, Maguire Raske, Aaron Booth, Josh Rowse, Kahlor Hindman, Mac Kruger, Triston Curry, Jayce Beastrom, Addison Westergren, Houston Lunde, Jakob Powell, Gunnar Gehring, Denton Beck, Preston Taylor, Jacob Larson, Peyton Schlekeway, Collin Brueggeman and Cord Ellis. Steele said that every group of seniors are fun to watch.
“A lot of people were hoping this was the year that we would go down,” Steele said. “These guys didn’t want any part of that. It’s fun to see these guys come together and get it done.”
Raske, reflecting on his career, said it’s been quite the ride.
“I played quite a bit as a freshman, started as a sophomore and a junior, and played both ways as a senior,” Raske said. “To have won State four years in a row, how bad could my career have been? I’ve been blessed with a great team and great coaches.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.