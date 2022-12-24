Around the Community with Gwen

Twelve T.F. Riggs High School students will participate in the South Dakota State University Honors Band on Feb. 23 and 24.
They include Tiger Duinkherjav, Megan Rose, Bryce Bowman, Braedon Cunningham, Gracelyn Bowman, Owen Seibel, Conner Lehr, Jocelyn Goodlander, Dorothy Clines, Gavin Townley, Ollie Smith and Emma Retizel.
Students chosen for the Quad State Honor Band on Feb. 3 and 4 are Dalton Flaaen, Madilynn Fischer, Jazmine Fennell, Sorrinne Ekle, Kirsten Korber, Grace Fischer, Nathan Kist, Elijah Hand, MacKenzie Newell, Duinkherjav, Goodlander, Bowman, Seibel, Cunningham, Clines, Reitzel, Townley, Rose and Smith.
Chosen for High Plains Honors Band on Feb. 6 and 7 are Rose, Kist and Smith.
Finally, Cunningham will participate in the Iowa State Honor Band on Feb. 18 and 19.
Dairy Queen’s thank you
Earlier in the week, Pierre’s Dairy Queen at 519 W. Sioux Ave. thanked city and state road workers for their plowing efforts during the Dec. 13-16 storm that dumped 16.5 inches of snow.
Dairy Queen treated workers to a three-piece chicken strip basket with gravy or a cheeseburger meal deal.
Van Bockel receives master’s degree
Jessie Van Bockel of Pierre has received her master’s in victim services management from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
FedEx closes temporarily
This is not a good time of year for Pierre’s FedEx Express Ship Center to close.
We got word that FedEx was dealing with operational challenges due to limited available staffing.
“The location was able to open this afternoon,” Jonathan Lyons with FedEx media relations said on Wednesday. “We sincerely regret any inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies, including securing additional staffing at this location.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
