The Stanley County Buffaloes football team hosted the Dupree Tigers at Ole Williamson Field on Friday night. The Buffs came away with a 50-0 victory via the mercy rule.
The Buffs jumped on the Tigers early and often. They held a 28-0 lead after the first quarter, and 42-0 lead at halftime. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their victory when Lathan Prince found Gavin Irving from 39 yards out. Senior running back Levi Stover hammered in the final two point conversion run to end the game.
Lathan Prince threw three touchdown passes, including one to lineman Stran Scott. The Buffs had four players get touchdowns on the ground. Those players were Prince, Stover, Irving and Andruw Fredericksen.
Friday’s game was also Senior Night for the Buffs. Football players that were honored before the game were Lathan Prince, Daysen Titze, Gavin Irving, Levi Stover, Evan Nordstrom, Andruw Fredericksen, Kaden Heezen and Stran Scott. Jordyn Sosa was honored for her work in cheerleading, while Bailey Siedschlaw was honored for cross country.
The Tigers end their season with a 1-7 record. They will not see action in the postseason. The Buffs (5-4, no. 13 in Class 9AA) will play the Lyman Raiders (7-1, no. 4 in Class AA) in Presho on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
