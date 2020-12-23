The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team hosted the Jones County in their final home game of 2020 at Parkview Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Buffs defeated the Coyotes 59-40.
Both teams played a back and forth first quarter, with the Coyotes coming out with a 13-12 lead at the break. That lead was short-lived, as the Buffs raced out to a 34-25 lead at halftime. The Buffs kept up that momentum by stretching their lead to 48-34 going into the fourth. Several younger players saw action for the Buffs in the final quarter. They outscored the Coyotes 11-6 to put the finishing touches on their win.
The Buffs made 55 percent of their shots from the field, and outrebounded the Coyotes 24-22. The Coyotes had 20 turnovers in the loss, while the Buffs had 15 turnovers.
Junior Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 14 points. Senior forward Nathan Cook and junior forward Cormac Duffy each had 12 points. Junior center Stran Scott rounded out the Buffs’ double-digit scorers by having 10 points.
Senior guard Wyatt Olson led the Coyotes with a game-high 17 points. Junior guard Carter Iversen was next in line with seven points.
The Coyotes fall to 1-3 with the loss. They will next see action this coming Wednesday against the Potter County Battlers (3-0) in Gettysburg. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. The Buffs (2-2) will next see action against the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (2-2) in Selby next Saturday. That game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.
