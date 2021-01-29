The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team hosted the Bennett County Warriors at Parkview Gymnasium on Thursday. The Buffs came away with a 49-45 victory.
The Warriors led 15-12 after the first quarter. They remained with a 24-22 lead going into halftime. Buffs junior forward Cormac Duffy hit a buzzer beating shot moving to his right towards the baseline at the third quarter buzzer to give the Buffs a 37-36 lead. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Warriors 12-9 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal that he felt good about how his team closed the game out.
“Our kids really closed the game out well,” Foth said. “We made a few mistakes throughout the course of the game. I don’t think we played our best basketball tonight, and I think our kids would say that, too. The important thing is we found a way to battle at the end of the game to keep that lead, and to come away with a win. It doesn’t matter if you win by one point or 100. We just have to keep getting wins at this point in the season.”
The Buffs defeated the Warriors 58-38 in the Jones County Invitational on Jan. 14. Foth said he knew the Warriors were a tough team.
“They’re a physical team,” Foth said. “They flat out wanted to play more than we did tonight. Some of our guys were a little excited after that victory in Onida on Tuesday. Maybe we overlooked these guys. That’s on me. Hopefully, the next time we play an opponent, we can match their intensity, and play with more intensity to go with it.”
Senior forward Nathan Cook led the Buffs with 20 points. Junior forward Cormac Duffy and junior guard Lathan Prince each had nine points. Senior forward Sam Byrne led the Warriors with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Deryck Two Bulls and sophomore guard Kaedom Jack each had 11 points.
The Warriors (5-10) will next see action against the Kadoka Area Kougars (5-4) in Martin on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The Buffs (6-4) will play the Lower Brule Sioux (6-6) in Lower Brule on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.
Foth said he thinks the Buffs match up well against the Sioux.
“They’re very athletic,” Foth said. “They remind me a lot of ourselves. They like to play fast, get up and down the court, and shoot the ball well. We’re going to have to do a much better job of taking care of the basketball to make sure we come out of there with a win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.