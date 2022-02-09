The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team hosted the Potter County Battlers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Monday night. The Battlers won 73-50.
The Battlers led 19-9 after the first quarter. The Buffs put a dent in the Battlers’ lead by outscoring them 18-14 in the second quarter. The Battlers responded by extending their lead to 52-41 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Buffs 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal that the Buffs played hard enough to win.
“We just didn’t play smart enough to win,” Foth said. “Credit to Potter County and Bryce Hall. They did a great job. They’re a big physical basketball team with an identity. They are who they are. We hung with them for most of the game. Towards the end, we settled for too many jump shots instead of getting it to the rim. Part of that was Potter County being a very physical basketball team. They made it hard on us. Hopefully, we’ll use this as a learning experience to try and get better going forward.”
The Buffs had two players foul out of the game, which meant that they had to go to the bench.
“I felt they were calling it pretty tight at times,” Foth said. “We got into foul trouble, so we had to go a little deeper into our bench than we normally do. With a fast paced game like it was tonight, we were going to use more guys. Our bench guys weren’t too scared of the moment. They did well once we adjusted to the pace and the speed of the game. It’s tough when you’re having to play from behind. Maybe you gamble a little too much on the defensive end. That’s what opened up a couple of second chance rebounds for Potter County. They did a great job of getting points in the paint once they started getting two or three shots at the rim.”
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 21 points. Senior guard Cormac Duffy added 10 points, while senior center Stran Scott had six points.
Senior guard Grant Luikens had a game-high 26 points. Senior guard Cooper Logan had 23 points, while Drake Bassett pitched in 12 points.
Foth had nothing but praise for the Battlers after the game.
“There’s not many guys I respect more than Bryce Hall,” Foth said. “When I first took this job, he was one of the first guys to help with scouts. I’m super proud of him and his team. That physicality is good for our kids to play, because it shows us how physical we have to be on the rebounding end. I feel like we did a really good job this season of rebounding. Tonight, Potter County had a ton of second chance opportunities. That’s how they got a lot of their points. We’ve got to be a little more physical on the rebounding side.”
The Battlers (13-1) will next see action against the Faulkton Area Trojans (12-4) in Faulkton on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT.
The Buffs (11-4) will play the perennial Class B powerhouse White River Tigers (11-2) in White River on Thursday. The Tigers feature South Dakota State commit Joe Sayler. Tip-off for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Foth knows the Tigers present another challenge for the Buffs.
“We’re excited to be able to go to White River,” Foth said. “Anytime you can play a Division I athlete like Joe Sayler, you’ve got to pack a lunch and be ready to play. It’ll be a hostile environment. They’ll be excited to play us. We’ll bring just as much energy. Hopefully, we’ll be able to fix things in the next couple of days so we can play a good game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.