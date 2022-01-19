The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team competed in only their second home game of the season at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Monday night. The Buffs defeated the McLaughlin Mustangs 56-43.
The game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter. The Buffs took a 26-20 lead into halftime. The Mustangs outscored the Buffs 16-12 in the third quarter to put a dent in their lead, but a Broch Zeeb buzzer beater made the score 38-36. The Buffs finished up the game by outscoring the Mustangs 18-7 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal that Monday’s game was typical of the types of games the Buffs have played this season.
“Our defense kept us in it,” Foth said. “They went on runs, but our defense was able to grind on them. I keep coming back to grind, because that’s what it was like for us on the offensive end. At times, we’d go on a spurt of offense, then we’d go on droughts for a few minutes, but our defense really kept us in the game. McLaughlin’s a very talented team. They do a lot of great things. I was pleased to keep them in the 40s.”
Senior Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 17 points, while senior center Stran Scott added 13 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard Elias Sims led the Mustangs with 21 points.
The Mustangs (4-3) will play the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (4-3) in Mobridge on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
The Buffs (7-2) will have a break before they host the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (3-4) at Parkview Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon. After a stretch that saw the Buffs play four games in five days, Foth said it’ll be good to have that break.
“We are very tired,” Foth said. “We switched practice to film tomorrow. The boys are very excited about that. We’ll go in and study some of the mistakes we made. Moreso, I want to get them off their feet to take a day to soak it in. We hit our goal. We wanted to win four games. At worst, we wanted to win three out of the four. We found a way to do that.”
