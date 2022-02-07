The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams competed in the Big Dakota Conference Wrestling Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. A total of 163 wrestlers from 17 teams competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Buffs placed eighth with a score of 69.0. Sully Buttes placed 11th with a score of 49.0. Winner placed first with a score of 245.5, while Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes placed second with a score of 220.0.
Individually, the Buffs were led by junior Chase Hanson, who placed first at 120 pounds. Senior Levi Stover placed first at 170 pounds, while freshman Colton Brady placed fourth at 145 pounds. Buffs coach Clayton Wahlstrom told the Capital Journal that he liked what he saw from his team this weekend.
“The guys competed very well this weekend,” Wahlstrom said. “We continue to grow and get better every week. We had some big wins this weekend, but we are not at our full potential yet. Expectations are high going into tournament season.”
The Chargers were led by junior Saige Heath, who placed first in the girls 190 pound bracket. Seventh grader Tahnie Yellowhawk placed first in the girls 120-126 bracket, while eighth grader Cateri Yellowhawk placed second.
The Buffs will next see action at the Bennett County Triangular against Bennett County and Burke/Gregory on Tuesday at the Warrior Center in Martin. Starting time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT. The Chargers will compete against Miller/Highmore-Harrold in a dual in Highmore on Tuesday. Starting time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.
