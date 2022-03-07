According to an old proverb, revenge is a dish best served cold.
That saying proved true for the Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team, who defeated the Chamberlain Cubs 42-36 in a Region 6A playoff game in front of an excited crowd at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Friday night.
The Buffs jumped out to a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. Both teams played even in the second quarter, with the Buffs taking a 22-17 lead into halftime. The Cubs responded by outscoring the Buffs 9-8 in the third quarter. The Buffs would not be denied the victory on Friday night as they hit clutch free throws in a fourth quarter in which they outscored the Cubs 12-10.
Buffs coach Max Foth said the win feels great.
“I’m just so happy,” Foth said. “You see these kids grow up. You see them play so hard for so long, and go through so much adversity, whether it be losing tough games. A few years ago when some of these kids were sophomores, they had the first losing season we’ve had in awhile. For them to stick it out, keep learning, working and playing hard together…I’m just so happy for them. We’re really happy to keep playing basketball.”
“I tell the kids all the time that we spend time in the summer where there’s nobody in the gym but us,” Foth said. “We spend most of our time in that environment in order to play in one like this one. It was so great, and the fans were terrific. There were so many people in the stands, and they were all having a great time. It was loud, and it was over-the-top. There were great runs by both teams. Give a lot of credit to Chamberlain, because they’re a great team. They did a terrific job, and they had a great season. We were able to make a couple more plays than they did.”
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 18 points, while senior guard Gavin Irving had 11 points. Sophomore guard Dakota Munger led the Cubs with 15 points.
While offense is what shines through on most nights, the Buffs had several key defensive stops and rebounds late in the game. Foth said those moments were key to the Buffs’ win.
“There were a number of shots and defensive stops you can look at,” Foth said. “Lathan Prince hit a tough mid-range jumper, while Cormac Duffy hit an awesome three. He then came down, got a block and a defensive stop on the other end. It was a total game-changer. We were up two with about a minute and a half to go. Cormac hits that shot, gets that block, and then we were able to hit enough free throws to put it to bed.”
Chamberlain ends their season with a 13-9 record. Jeren Herron and Sellyck McManus are the lone seniors on the team.
The Buffs (15-7) are the no. 15 seed in Class A. and they are in the Class A SoDak16 for the first time ever. They will play the St. Thomas More Cavaliers (19-2, no. 2 seed in Class A) in a SoDak16 game at Douglas High School in Box Elder. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. A fan bus will be made available for Stanley County fans that may want to come to the game.
The Cavs are a team that typically makes it to State, having been there 14 times since 2004. The Cavaliers have won four State titles in that time span. The Buffs are looking for their third-ever State Tournament berth. They haven’t been back to State since 1997. Foth said he’s feeling excited about the chance to make history.
“You hear that phrase, ‘Act like you’ve been there before’,” Foth said. “Well, we haven’t, so we don’t know what that’s like. We’re just excited to play. It’s special, and this is a special team. There’s only us and 15 other teams that get to continue to play basketball. We’re good enough to be one of those teams. I think we’re good enough to have a good game against whomever we play.”
