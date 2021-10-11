Stanley County's Broch Zeeb (12) attempts to tackle Sunshine Bible quarterback Nolan Triebwasser while Andruw Fredricksen comes through for cleanup during a game at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Stanley County's Levi Stover follows the blocking of Barret Schweitzer during a game against Sunshine Bible Academy at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Stanley County's Colton Brady was a perfect 6-for-6 on point-after kicks during a game against Sunshine Bible Academy at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Stanley County Buffaloes football team hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. The Buffs won 56-6.
The Buffs got started with three touchdowns in the first quarter, with two of those touchdowns coming on the ground. They added three more touchdowns in the second quarter on a Gavin Irving 57 yard interception return, a Barret Schweitzer run, and a Lathan Prince pass to Chase Hanson. The Buffs were up 42-0 at halftime, meaning the clock would run once the second half started.
Andruw Fredricksen wasted no time in continuing the Buffs’ momentum when he scored on a 64 yard run early in the third quarter. The Crusaders, who had only been shutout once this season in the seven games that they actually played, got on the board when quarterback Nolan Triebwasser scored on a three yard run with about two minutes left in the third. The Buffs got a few younger players into the game in the second half. They put the game away on a short run by freshman Colton Brady.
The Buffs had 426 total yards, with 336 of those yards being on the ground. The Crusaders had 163 total yards, with 148 yards on the ground.
The Buffs were led by senior Andruw Fredricksen, who had 90 yards on four carries. Brady had 68 rushing yards on nine carries. He was also a perfect 6-for-6 on point-after touchdown kicks. Senior Levi Stover had 53 rushing yards on three carries. Senior quarterback Lathan Prince was a perfect 4-for-4 with 90 yards passing and two touchdowns. Junior Chase Hanson was on the receiving end of those two scores. He had two catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
The Crusaders ended their regular season with an 0-8 record. As the no. 17 ranked team in Class 9B, it is unlikely that they will extend their season into the playoffs. The Buffs (4-4) are the no. 14 ranked team in Class 9AA. They will host the no. 17 ranked Dupree Tigers (1-5) at Ole Williamson Field on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. It will be Senior Night for the Buffs. Seniors on the roster are Lathan Prince, Daysen Titze, Gavin Irving, Levi Stover, Evan Nordstrom, Andruw Fredericksen, Kaden Heezen and Stran Scott.
