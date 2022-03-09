On a night marred by questionable officiating, the Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team saw their season come to an end. They lost 60-21 to the St. Thomas More Cavaliers in a Class A SoDak16 game at Douglas High School in Box Elder.
The Cavs led 14-4 after the first quarter thanks in part to Buffs seniors Lathan Prince and Stran Scott getting into foul trouble. Prince had four first half fouls, while Scott had three. The Cavs extended their lead to 26-11 at halftime, and 47-18 after three quarters. The Cavs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Buffs 13-3 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Max Foth was still proud of his team despite the loss.
“It’s frustrating when some circumstances we can’t control affect how the game is played,” Foth said. “It’s frustrating as a coach, and it’s frustrating to this team. Overall, we’ve accomplished so much as a team this season. They’re feeling much pain and anguish right now. Once they get a moment to reflect, they’ll realize this is such a special team. They’ve done so much for our community and our school that they’ll be remembered for a long time. They won’t feel it now, and probably not tomorrow, either. Eventually, they’ll reflect and realize how many great things they’ve done for our school.”
The Buffs were led by senior guard Daysen Titze, who had eight points. Senior guard Lathan Prince added six points, while senior guard Cormac Duffy had three points. Both Prince and senior forward Scott fouled out of the game.
The Cavs were led by junior guard Will Green, who had 16 points. Senior guard Cade Kandolin had 14 points, while sophomore forward Jordan Uhlir had 11 points. Senior forward Ian Clewley had 10 points.
The Cavs improved to 20-2 on the season. They will play the Lakota Tech Tatanka (14-5) in the Class A State Tournament at the Summit Arena in Rapid City next Thursday. Starting time is 6 p.m. MT.
The Buffs season ends with a 15-8 record. Seniors graduating from the team are Lathan Prince, Cormac Duffy, Gavin Irving, Daysen Titze, Ricardo Garcia, Kaden Heezen and Stran Scott. Foth was proud of his seniors after the game, but he also turned an eye to the future.
“We’ve got to take a moment to celebrate these seniors and what they’ve accomplished,” Foth said. “Hopefully our freshmen have soaked up every little bit of knowledge they’ve had from these guys, because we’re kinda sparse in our sophomore and junior ranks. We’re going to be a very young basketball team next year. We’re going to miss these kids, and what they mean to our program. Just as in life, it’s next man up. We’ll be back in the gym in the next couple of months here, and we’ll get ready for the next batch of kids that will come through.”
