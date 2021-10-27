The Stanley County Buffaloes hosted the Jones County Coyotes in the regular season match for both teams at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The Coyotes defeated the Buffs, 3-1. Set scores were 25-23, 27-25, 26-28 and 25-21.
Senior Carlie O’Conner led the Buffs with 11 kills and 16 digs. Senior Shaylee Tople had eight kills and 12 digs, while sophomore Cadence Hand had seven kills and 14 digs. Junior Kori Gabriel had seven kills, while junior Olivia Chase had 25 assists and 14 digs. Senior Taylee Stroup had 23 digs, while senior Jordyn Sosa had 16 digs and two aces.
Junior Mallory Valburg led the Coyotes with 19 kills and two acces. Junior Jadyn Jensen had 15 kills and nine digs, while junior Kendal Kinsley had 11 kills and three aces. Junior Peyton Rankin had 50 assists, while junior Emma Hunt had two aces.
The Coyotes (16-8) are the no. 4 seed in Region 7B. They will next see action against the no. 5 seed Kadoka Area Kougars (18-12) on Tuesday. The Coyotes and Kougars split their four matches that they played this season.
The Buffs (12-13) are the no. 3 seed in Region 6A. They will next see action against the no. 6 seed Dupree Tigers (5-15) on Tuesday. Due to the referee shortage, the top two seeds in Region 6A will host all playoff matches. Tuesday’s match against the Tigers will likely take place in Winner, as the Warriors (16-13) are the no. 2 seed in Region 6A, and are on the side of the bracket that the Buffs are on. The Buffs defeated the Tigers 3-1 on Oct. 14 in Dupree.
