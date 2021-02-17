The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team competed against the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday. The Tigers came away with a 52-48 victory.
The Tigers held a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. They held a 23-16 lead late in the second quarter before Stanley County’s Cormac Duffy hit a buzzer-beating three to make the game 23-19 at halftime. They cut further into that lead in the third quarter, but the Tigers held a 35-33 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Buffs were outscored 17-15 in the fourth quarter, and were not able to get the buckets necessary to earn the win.
The Buffs made nine of 13 free throws, while the Tigers made six of 12 free throws. The Buffs held a 28-22 rebounding advantage. They had 19 turnovers, while the Tigers had 11 turnovers. The Tigers had a 16-5 advantage in bench points.
Junior guard Cormac Duffy led the Buffs with 16 points. Senior forward Nathan Cook had 14 points, while junior guard Lathan Prince had 11 points before fouling out.
Senior forward Zane Reinert led the Tigers with 18 points, while junior forward Ashton Pfitzer had eight points.
The Tigers (13-3, no. 2 in Region 6A) will next compete against the Winner Warriors (17-2, no. 1 in Region 7A) in Winner on Friday. Tip-off time has yet to be announced. The Buffs (8-8, no. 3 in Region 6A) will play the Langford Area Lions (12-5, no. 5 in Region 1B) in Langford on Friday. Tip-off time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.