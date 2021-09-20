The Stanley County Buffaloes football team hosted the Potter County Battlers at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. The Battlers defeated the Buffs 40-12 thanks to a balanced attack.
The Battlers and Buffs traded touchdowns in the first quarter to make it 6-6 going into the break. The Battlers got rushing touchdowns from quarterback Grant Luikens and running back Cooper Logan to push them to a 22-6 halftime lead. Luikens kept up his play by running for a second touchdown and passing for another to put the Battlers up 34-6 going into the fourth quarter. The Buffs and Battlers traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter to end the game.
Luikens led the Battlers by running for 179 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Luikens also completed 10 of 18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Logan had 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Buffs were led by senior quarterback Lathan Prince, who had 137 passing yards, including a 19 yard touchdown pass to Chase Hanson. Senior running back Evan Nordstrom added a 67 yard touchdown run.
The Battlers (4-1) will host the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders (0-5) on Friday in Gettysburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Friday’s game is Homecoming for the Battlers.
The Buffs (1-4) will host the White River Tigers (0-4) at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. CT. Friday’s game is Homecoming for the Buffs.
