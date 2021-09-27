Stanley County's Daysen Titze puts a stiff arm on White River's Dylan Marshall en route to an 81 yard touchdown during a game at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Stanley County's Gavin Irving (17) leads the way for Levi Stover (26) on a 67 yard touchdown run against White River at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
The Stanley County Buffaloes football team faced the White River Tigers at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday night. The game was the Homecoming Game for the Buffs. The Buffs won 50-36 in an offensive shootout.
The Buffs held a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. One of the Buffs’ scores came on a 67 yard touchdown run by Levi Stover. The Buffs increased their lead to 28-14 by halftime. A second quarter highlight was an 81 yard touchdown pass from Lathan Prince to Daysen Titze. The Buffs increased their lead to 50-22 after the third quarter. A highlight came when Andruw Fredrickson scored on a 51 yard kickoff return for his second score of the game. The Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.
The Buffs offensive leader was senior Levi Stover, who had 143 rushing yards on six carries. Prince had three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Senior Dylan Marshall led the Tigers with 255 rushing yards on 29 carries and 59 passing yards. Marshall had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Quarterback Gavin Folkers had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
It won’t get any easier for the Tigers (0-5), as they will face the Wall Eagles (6-0) in Wall on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. It will be Parent’s Night for the Eagles.
The Buffs (2-4) will make the over three-hour drive to Lemmon to take on the Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys (3-3) on Friday. Kickoff at Lemmon Lions Field is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. MT. It will be Homecoming for the Cowboys.
