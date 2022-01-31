The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team hosted the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday afternoon. The Buffs won 39-31.
The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. The Buffs came out in the second quarter to take a 22-15 lead. That lead would not last, as the Braves took a 29-27 lead after three. However, the Buffs wouldn’t go down. They outscored the Braves 12-2 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
Buffs coach Keeley Bracelin told the Capital Journal that Saturday’s win was a great one for the team.
“It was a great opportunity for them to get a win,” Bracelin said. “We’ve been kinda struggling the last few games, but the things we’ve been working on really showed out today, which was great.”
The transition game for the Buffs was in full swing, as they got bucket after bucket by running up and down the court. Bracelin knew that the Braves were a team the Buffs could run against.
“That became a part of our gameplan,” Bracelin said. “We’ve been working on some things in our practices, and that’s been one of them. Get the rebound, hit the outlet and go. We really looked to do that today, and it was successful for us.”
Sophomore center Cadence Hand led the Buffs with 13 points. Senior center Jordyn Sosa added nine points. Senior center Shawnee Lawrence led the Braves with 21 points. Junior guard Kashlin Bettelyoun had six points.
The Braves (3-10) will next see action against the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (7-3) in Eagle Butte on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT.
With the win, the Buffs (3-12) picked up their first victory over the Braves since 2009. They will next see action against the Todd County Falcons (5-4) on Friday in Mission. A starting time has yet to be announced. Bracelin expects a similar type of game.
“Todd County will be a similar type of team to what we saw today,” Bracelin said. “They have the same type of run-and-gun game. We’ll be able to match up size-wise with them, but they have more shooters. They’ll probably be more aggressive offensively, but they’re a very similar style of team.”
