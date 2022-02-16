The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team hosted the Kadoka Kougars at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday night. The Kougars won 49-35.
The Kougars led 17-15 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 29-22 at halftime, and 45-28 after three quarters. The Buffs outscored the Kougars 7-4 in the fourth quarter, but that wasn’t enough to get the Buffs the win.
Buffs coach Keely Bracelin said the game went better than expected.
“We had a rough game against Wall on Saturday,” Bracelin said. “We actually had a rough practice yesterday morning, but the girls responded well. Kadoka is tough. They’ve had a tough schedule against tough teams. The girls gave what they got. They were working. We took a few open shots that were great shots, but they just didn’t fall. Had they fallen, I think the outcome would’ve looked a lot differently.”
Bracelin said that taking those open shots was just one of the things the team did right on Tuesday.
“Our offense has been a killer,” Bracelin said. “For us, it’s about getting these girls to want to score, and teaching them how to do that. We’re taking the right shots. We just need to get them to fall. It also felt like we made adjustments on their post players when we needed to. Our help defense was more aware. Our boxing out was a lot better if you were to compare it to our game last Saturday.”
Sophomore guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with nine points. Senior center Jordyn Sosa added eight points, while senior guard Taylee Stroup had six points.
Freshman guard Isabella Williams led the Kougars with 15 points. Senior forward Rebecca Shuck and senior center Lanie Blair each had 12 points.
The Kougars (13-5) will next see action on Thursday against the Bennett County Warriors (7-10) at the Warrior Center in Martin. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.
The Buffaloes (3-16) will play the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (12-5) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The game will be the regular season finale for the Buffs. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Bracelin said the Tigers are one of the top teams in the Buffs’ region.
“They look like a lot of the teams that we’ve played in the last couple of weeks,” Bracelin said. “They’re aggressive and they’re scrappy. They like to press and be all over the ball. They’ve got some speed and they can shoot. They play basketball well. It’s nothing different from what we’ve seen. We just have to be mentally focused and prepared to take them on.”
