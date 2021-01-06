The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team hosted the Highmore-Harrold Pirates at Parkview Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Pirates came away with a 36-31 victory.
The Buffs started the game on a positive note by outscoring the Pirates 8-3 in the first quarter. The Pirates responded by taking a 14-13 lead at halftime. Both teams scored 11 points in the third quarter to bring the game to 25-24 going into the fourth quarter. The Pirates took a nine point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Buffs would not go down without a fight. They scored six straight points to bring the game to 34-31 late in the fourth. The Pirates put the finishing touches on their win with a couple of free throws to ice it.
Senior forward Haley Husted led the Pirates with 16 points. Junior forward Letha Jessen had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 10 points. Junior guard Taylee Stroup had eight points and seven rebounds, while junior center Jodyn Sosa had four points and 10 rebounds.
The Pirates (6-0) will next see action against the Sully Buttes Chargers (4-3) in Onida on Friday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs (0-8) will play the Northwestern Wildcats (0-3) in Redfield on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.
