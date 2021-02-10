The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team played a pair of games in the early part of this week. They played the Potter County Battlers in Gettysburg on Monday, and the Miller Rustlers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday.
Monday’s game saw the Battlers win 53-15. The Buffs scored 11 points in the first half, and just four points in the second half. The Battlers outscored the Buffs in every quarter. The Buffs shot just 13 percent from the field. They made seven of 17 free throws, and were outrebounded 43-31. The Buffs also had 26 turnovers to just 11 for the Battlers.
Freshman center Kayden Cronin led the Battlers with 17 points in an expanded role off the bench. Sophomore forward Tyler Simon had 12 points, while sophomore guard Ashlee Kaup had six points.
No Buffs player had more than three points. Freshman guard Mattie Duffy led the way with three points and nine rebounds. Freshman center Cadence Hand, junior guard Carlie O’Conner and junior center Jordyn Sosa also had three points.
Tuesday’s game saw the Rustlers win 55-19. The game was tied 2-2 early in the first quarter. The Rustlers broke that tie with a free throw, and they never looked back. Like they did on Monday, the Buffs scored about half the amount of points in the second half than they did in the first. The Rustlers outrebounded the Buffs 30-17. The Buffs had 22 turnovers, while the Rustlers had 14 turnovers.
Eighth grade guard Morgan Kolda led the Rustlers with 13 points. Senior guard Macie Werdel and eighth grade forward Aleah Schlecter each had 10 points.
Junior center Jordyn Sosa led the Buffs with six points. Freshman guard Mattie Duffy had five points, while freshman guard Tommie Martin had four points.
The Buffs (1-15, no. 4 in Region 6A) will next see action on Saturday against the Wall Eagles (13-5, no. 2 in Region 7B) in Wall on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. MT.
