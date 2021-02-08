The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. There were 11 teams in total that saw action in the tournament.

As a team, the Buffs placed fifth out of 11 teams by finishing with 53 team points. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes won the Big Dakota Tournament by earning 211 team points. The Winner Warriors took second place by getting 176 team points.

Four of the six Buffs wrestlers placed in their weight brackets. Junior Levi Stover was the lone Buffs wrestler to win his placing match. He placed third at 160 pounds after defeating Chamberlain’s Garret Ristau by a 7-6 decision. Senior Trey Frost placed second at 132 pounds. Sophomore Chase Hanson placed fourth at 113 pounds, while senior Dylan Endres placed fourth at 285 pounds.

The Buffs grapplers are next scheduled to see action at the Burke/Gregory Triangular in Gregory on Tuesday. The other two teams that are scheduled to compete are Burke/Gregory and Bennett County. Action is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

