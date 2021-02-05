The Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics team competed in the Hot Springs Triangular last Friday. The other two teams were Hot Springs and Wall/Kadoka/Philip.
As a team, the Buffs finished in third place with a score of 115.310. Hot Springs won the Hot Springs Invitational with a score of 134.250, while Wall/Kadoka/Philip placed second with a score of 119.050.
The Buffs were led by eighth grader Cayce Knight and junior Sumar Petersen, who tied for eighth place in the all-around with scores of 28.850. Knight placed seventh in the balance beam, while sophomore Aleeyah Schilling placed seventh in the floor exercise. Petersen and freshman Allison Schlomer tied for sixth in the vault.
The Buffs gymnasts competed in the Region 2A Gymnastics Meet in Wagner on Friday. That competition was not concluded by press time.
