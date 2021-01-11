The Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics team hosted their annual Stanley County Hula Luau competition at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Seven teams in total competed in the event.
As a team, the Buffs placed seventh out of seven teams with a score of 115.700. Hot Springs won the competition with a score of 135.750, while Wagner/Bon Homme took home second place with a score of 132.450.
Freshman Allison Schlomer led the Buffs with an all-around score of 29.800. Schlomer finished tied for 12th place in the vault, and in 13th place on the balance beam. Eighth grader Raegan Taylor placed 18th in the floor exercise, while Caycee Knight placed 26th in the uneven parallel bars.
The Buffs competed in Monday’s Pierre Junior Varsity/Middle School competition, but that competition had not been completed at the time of writing. The Buffs will next see action at the Linda Collignon Invitational in Madison on Saturday. That competition is scheduled to start at noon.
