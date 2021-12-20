The Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics team hosted a quadrangular at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. The other teams competing in the event were Chamberlain, Hot Springs and Wall/Kadoka/Philip.
On the varsity side, the Buffs placed fourth as a team with a score of 117.150. Chamberlain placed first with a score of 117.150.
Individually, senior Sumar Petersen placed seventh with an all-around score of 30.350. Sophomore Rachel Nemec placed eighth with a score of 28.950, while junior Elena Hebb placed 12th with a score of 28.050. Freshman Caycee Knight placed 13th with a score of 27.900. Junior Keeley Rothschadl and freshman Raegan Taylor each tied for 16th place with a score of 25.200.
In junior varsity competition, the Buffs placed fourth as a team with a score of 55.000. Chamberlain placed first with a score of 99.250. Eighth grader Mickey Hallock led the Buffs by placing first in the all-around with a score of 27.900.
In middle school competition, the Buffs placed first with a score of 76.600. Sixth grader Timbar Hanson led the Buffs by placing first with a score of 26.100. Aubrie Norman placed second with a score of 25.400, while Addy Deal placed third with a score of 25.100.
The Buffs will next see action next Thursday in the Hot Springs Invitational at the Mueller Center in Hot Springs. Action is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. MT.
