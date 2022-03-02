The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played the Crow Creek Chieftains in a Region 6A quarterfinal at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The Buffs won 63-50.
The Buffs led 16-11 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 34-27 at halftime and 49-39 after three quarters. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Chieftains 14-11 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Max Foth said the Buffs did a nice job getting the win.
“The boys played really well. I’m so proud of them,” Foth said. “I feel like it was a total team victory. I feel like a lot of the guys stepped up and did a lot of good things. Credit to Crow Creek, they battled tough. They fought the whole game, and they didn’t quit. We had them down by almost 20 a couple times, and they kept battling. I was really happy with the win. I’m happy we get to play some more basketball.”
Foth credits much of the success in the second half to getting more post touches.
“They tried as hard as they could to take away Lathan, Cormac and some driving angles,” Foth said. “That really freed up the paint. Our post guys really stepped up. Stran Scott did a great job, especially in the second half. There was a time when I was yelling from the bench that we were going to keep going to them if they weren’t going to do something to stop him. I felt like our defense held them to 39 points for a long time. That allowed us to extend that lead, which allowed everyone in the gym to take a little deeper breath as we kept moving in the fourth quarter.”
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 27 points. Senior center Stran Scott added 18 points, while senior guard Cormac Duffy had 11 points. Senior center Talyn Comes Flying led the Chieftains with 11 points.
The Chieftains end their season with a 7-14 record. The Buffs (14-7) will host the Chamberlain Cubs (13-8) at Parkview Gymnasium on Friday, with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Revenge will be on the minds of the Buffs, as they lost 53-47 to the Cubs in a controversial game in Chamberlain on Feb. 3.
“We circled that game,” Foth said. “We knew it was a tie game with a minute left. We felt like we didn’t play our best basketball. We’ll be excited to play them again.”
