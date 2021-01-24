The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team hosted the Watertown Lakers at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Saturday in the annual Pink the Rink game for the Capitals. The Capitals ended up with a 12-1 victory.
The first period saw the Capitals race out to a 7-1 lead. They didn’t look back, and scored three goals in the second period, and two goals in the third period. The Capitals were led by the trio of Raef Briggs, Ashton Griese and Elliot Leif. All three players had a hat trick. Andy Gordon added two more goals for the Capitals, while Dre Berndt added another goal on a power play. Austin McBride scored the lone Lakers goal in the first period.
The Lakers had eight penalties, while the Capitals had three penalties. Lakers goalies Graysen Kasuske and Owen McBride had a combined 22 saves, while Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 25 saves. The Capitals outshot the Lakers 34-26, although the Lakers held an 11-9 shot on goal advantage in the second period.
With the loss, the Lakers fall to 3-6. The Capitals (9-0) will have a good amount of time before they face the Brookings Rangers (8-0) on Sunday at Larson Ice Arena in Brookings. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. CT.
