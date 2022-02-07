The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team hosted the Watertown Lakers at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Saturday. The game functioned as the Pink the Rink game for the Capitals. Funds were raised for the Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center. The Capitals won 9-2.
Both teams scored a goal in the first period. The Capitals scored three goals to take a 4-1 lead after the second period. They finished up the game by outscoring the Lakers 5-1 in the third period. Keenan Howard, Ashton Griese and Devin Dodson each had two goals. Other goals came from Corbin Beastrom, Keller Herman and Dre Berndt.
Capitals coach Steve Steele thought his team played exceptionally well.
“We fought through some adversity through the first period, and found ways to break through their goalie as the game went on,” Steele said. “We passed extremely well and dictated the pace of the game. We also scored a style of goal we hadn’t had as much this year dealing with physicality in front of the net. We were solid defensively, Carter was solid in net, and we turned in a pretty complete game.”
Steele also credited the fans for showing up on Saturday.
“The turnout was fantastic,” Steele said. “The turnout was large and strong. They made a difference to the team throughout the game, and they helped make Pink the Rink another memorable one.”
The Capitals outshot the Lakers 64-19. The Lakers had six penalties, while the Capitals had zero penalties. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 17 saves, while Lakers goalie Owen McBride had 55 saves.
The Lakers (4-11) will host the Yankton Bucks (1-17) in Watertown on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.
The Capitals (10-6) will host the Huron All-Stars (0-12) on Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Starting time is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
