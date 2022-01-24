The Oahe Capitals boys varsity saw action twice at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this weekend. They hosted the top-ranked Rushmore Thunder on Saturday, and the Aberdeen Cougars on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the first period go scoreless. The Thunder were able to get two goals from Dawson Wirth before the Capitals answered with a power play goal by Keenan Howard. The Thunder put the finishing touches on the game when Alexander Petrotto scored on a power play to give the Thunder a 3-1 win.
Capitals coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal that it was a well played hockey game on both sides.
“We obviously made some mistakes,” Steele said. “I thought it was a really fun hockey game to watch and be a part of. I thought we did a good job of staying out of the penalty box for the most part. We had a lot of good opportunities, but we couldn’t find enough to cash in on.”
The Thunder outshot the Capitals 37-29. The Thunder committed seven penalties while the Capitals committed three penalties. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 34 saves while Thunder goalie Michael Habbe had 28 saves.
The Thunder are the lone undefeated team left in the SDAHA. Steele said they’re as good as advertised.
“They’re undefeated for a reason,” Steele said. “That bodes very well for us the fact that we were there with them strike for strike. We could’ve won this game just as easily as we lost it. We’ve got to feel good about where we’re at.”
The Capitals were able to rebound on Sunday with a 6-4 win. The first period saw the Capitals take a 2-1 lead. They added three more goals in the second period to increase their lead to 5-1. The Cougars would not go down without a fight as they scored three straight goals in the third period. However, the Capitals had the last laugh with an empty net goal by Jarron Beck with less than a minute remaining.
While Steele was satisfied with the win, the third period left a little to be desired.
“Anytime a team gets some confidence and some momentum, it can happen quickly,” Steele said. “It was a little concerning there. Once Jarron got that empty net goal, we felt a little bit better. We can’t afford any letdowns when we play good teams like that. It can change so fast.”
The Cougars outshot the Capitals 43-34. The Capitals had three penalties while the Cougars had six penalties. Schulz had 39 saves for the Capitals, while Cougars goalie Carson Hundstad had 28 saves.
The no. 3 ranked Capitals (9-4) will continue their homestand this coming weekend. They will host the no. 4 ranked Sioux Falls Flyers 1 team (8-1) on Saturday, and the no. 6 ranked Sioux Falls Flyers 2 team (5-8) on Sunday. Puck drop for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game will start at 2:30 p.m. CT. Steele said the games should be fun.
“Sioux Falls 1 is gonna be a challenge,” Steele said. “It’ll be another chance at a quality opponent to let us see what we’re made of.”
