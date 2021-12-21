The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team saw action this past weekend in a pair of games against the Yankton Bucks. The Capitals won both games.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals win 11-0. Keenan Howard led the Capitals with three goals, while Carter Sanderson scored two goals. The Capitals also received goals from Andre Carbonneau, Jonathan Lyons, Jaden Flor, Riley Pfeifer, Ashton Griese and Carter Gordon.
The Capitals held a 35-12 shot on goal edge. The Bucks had five penalties, while the Capitals had three penalties. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 12 saves, while Bucks goalie Jacob Larson had 24 saves.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals win 9-1. Sanderson led the Capitals with three goals, while Keller Herman and Dre Berndt each had two goals. Other goals came from Howard and Lyons.
The Capitals held a 49-9 edge in shots on goal. The Capitals had three penalties, while the Bucks had 13 penalties. Capitals goalie Colin Lee had eight saves, while Bucks goalie Jacob Larson had 40 saves.
The Bucks (0-6) will next see action against the Sioux Falls Flyers first team (3-0) on January 2 in Yankton. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
The Capitals (6-1) will play the Sioux Falls Flyers second team (1-5) in Sioux Falls on January 1. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. They will also play the Brookings Rangers (4-0) in Brookings on January 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
