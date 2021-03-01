The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team played three straight days of home games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this past weekend. They hosted the Rushmore Thunder on Friday, the Sioux Falls Flyers 2 team on Saturday, and the Mitchell Marlins on Sunday.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals lose 2-1 to the Thunder. Raef Briggs scored a power play goal four minutes into the game to put the Capitals on the board. A goal by Kael Delzer in the second period, and a goal by Seth Stock in the third period were enough to get the visiting Thunder the victory.
The Thunder had seven penalties, while the Capitals had six penalties. The Thunder outshot the Capitals 25-23. Thunder goalie Brady DeVries had 22 saves, while Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 23 saves.
The Capitals responded on Saturday with a 7-3 victory over the Flyers. Andy Gordon led the way with three goals. Elliot Leif had four assists and one one goal, while Briggs had three assists.
The Flyers had 10 penalties to just three for the Capitals. The Capitals played more aggressively on Saturday, as they held a 46-20 shots advantage. Flyers goalie Cole Langston had 39 saves, while Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 17 saves.
Sunday’s game against the Marlins also functioned as Senior Day for the Capitals. The Capitals sent their seniors out in style by winning 6-2. The goals were evenly split, with Cooper Swartz, Keenan Howard, Elliot Leif, Andy Gordon, Raef Briggs and Ashton Griese all finding the back of the net.
The Capitals had seven penalties on Sunday, while the Marlins had two penalties. The Capitals outshot the Marlins 41-28. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 26 saves, while Marlins goalie Tate Dailey had 35 saves.
The Capitals (17-3) will be the no. 2 seed in the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament in Sioux Falls, which will start next weekend. They will play the no. 7 ranked Huron All-Stars (6-14) next Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. CT. The Capitals are 2-0 against the All-Stars this season. They have defeated them by a combined score of 11-3 in the two games that they have played.
