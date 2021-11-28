The Oahe Capitals girls varsity opened up the 2021-22 regular season this weekend with three games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. The Caps played the Huron All-Stars on Friday, the Rushmore Thunder on Saturday, and the Brookings Rangers on Sunday.
Friday’s game saw the Caps defeat the All-Stars 7-3. Caps star Ashton Lee had four goals in the win. The Caps held a 34-22 shot on goal advantage. They had three penalties, while the All-Stars had zero penalties. Caps goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 19 saves, while All-Stars goalie Marissa Ready had 27 saves.
Saturday’s game saw the Caps defeat the Thunder 6-2. Ashton Lee and Olivia Swenson each had two goals to lead the Caps. The Caps held a 38-23 shot on goal advantage. They had four penalties, while the Thunder had one penalty. Stewart From had 21 saves for the Caps. Thunder goalies Isabella Long and Claire Larson had a combined 32 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the visiting Rangers win 5-4 in overtime. Savannah Barber led the Rangers with three goals. Brylee Kafka led the Caps with two goals. The Rangers held a 28-22 shot on goal advantage. Both teams had two penalties each. Stewart Fromm had 23 saves for the Caps, while Rangers goalie Aletha Baker had 18 saves.
The Caps (2-1) will next see action against the Watertown Lakers (0-2) on Saturday in Watertown. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.
