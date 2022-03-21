In front of a house full of family, friends and fans, the First Annual Capital Cup Adult Hockey Tournament took over the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this past weekend.
There were four teams that saw action in the tournament: the Oahe Ice Holes, Shel’s BB, Hermanson’s Canada Gooses and Central Dakota Eye Care. The teams were coached by players from the Oahe Capitals. Saturday saw the four teams play three games each, with placing games happening on Sunday afternoon. Games featured three 20 minute periods of continuous run time. For some players, it was their first competitive ice hockey game in a year. For others, it had been 20 years since they played. Hermanson’s Canada Gooses featured the father/son duo of Jim and Spencer Wedin. When it comes to Drew Leif of Shel’s BB, it was an awesome experience playing against and with some Oahe hockey legends, including his brother Elliot.
“It was an amazing experience playing with, and against former Oahe alumni,” Leif said. “It was a great event that head boys varsity coach Steve Steele thought to put on. It was fun to see what alumni still had the skill. There were a lot of very skilled alumni out there like Landon Badger, Austin Wagner, Raef Briggs, Elliot Leif, Spencer Wedin, all three Parsons brothers and many more. Hockey is such an amazing sport to play. WIth a vast majority of us being alumni, you could just tell that we were all one big Oahe Capitals family out there. I can’t wait for next year.”
Steele said the tournament came about since the Capitals wanted to utilize their ice while it was still in place.
“We thought it would be a fun thing, as we knew we had a lot of interest from people here in playing,” Steele said. “I will say that we didn’t know what to expect for sure, but it was incredible. We had great crowds and very competitive games with lots of current and former OHA families.”
Steele, who played for Hermanson’s Canada Gooses, said it was a blast for him to strap on the skates and play a few games, some of which came against players he coached.
“Our team was mainly coaches of various levels, and it was fun getting to play with such a great group of guys,” Steele said. “It was also a lot of fun playing in front of many of the players we coach as many showed up to watch and coach us. The games were competitive, a lot of fun, and there’s just not many better feelings than hearing a crowd get into a game from the ice.”
In the third place game, Shel’s BB defeated the Oahe Ice Holes 5-4. Cougar Sanchez scored two goals to lead the Ice Holes. Other goals came from James Gilkerson and Spencer Lawrence. Lawrence’s goal came on a power play in the final minute. For Shel’s BB, goals came from Riggs Sanchez, Zach Fendrich, Isaac Polak, Elliot Leif and Andy Gordon. Gordon’s goal came on an empty net in the third period.
In the championship game, Central Dakota Eye Care defeated Hermanson’s Canada Gooses 6-4. Central Dakota Eye Care held a 4-2 lead after the first period. They received goals from Dusty Meyer, Seth Parsons, Josh Enquist and Alex Young. Canada Goose goals came from Landon Badger and Zach Parsons. The Canada Gooses tied things up at 4-4 in the second period after goals from Steele and Cody Hutchinson. Central Dakota Eye Care received the goals from Brandon Heckenliable and Dusty Meyer in the third period to win the game.
In reflecting on the tournament, Steele said it was great getting to meet former players he had only heard of, but never met.
“This was hopefully just the first in what will become a yearly tradition and celebration of Capitals hockey.”
