The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball teams played each other in a central South Dakota battle at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The Chargers came away with a 47-35 victory.
Both teams ended up tied 7-7 after the first quarter. The Buffs took a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter, but that lead would not last. The Chargers went on an 18-3 run, including a three pointer by junior guard Tailynn Bradford before the buzzer to make it 25-16 at halftime. The Chargers extended their lead to 36-25 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 11-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Buffs shot better than the Chargers in terms of percentage, but the game was decided on three factors: rebounding, amount of shots, and turnovers. The Chargers held a 37-27 rebounding advantage. They had 25 more shots from the field than the Buffs, as well as 10 more free throw attempts. The Buffs had 26 turnovers, while the Chargers had 14.
Freshman guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 10 points. Junior center Jordyn Sosa had nine points and nine rebounds, while eighth grade guard Morgan Hoffman had eight points. Junior guard Taylee Stroup had five points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with 10 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Tailynn Bradford added nine points. Sophomore guard Lydia Hill had seven points and nine rebounds, while senior forward Jill Hofer had seven points.
Weather permitting, the Buffs (0-10) will play the Custer Wildcats (3-8) on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. MT. The Chargers (6-6) will next play the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (5-4) in Onida on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
